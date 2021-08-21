The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Hector A. Padilla Sells 1,154 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HD stock opened at $329.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $1,029,293,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $197,167,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

