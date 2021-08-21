The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

