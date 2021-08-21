The Graph (GRT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $327.06 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Graph has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and $327.06 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.08 or 0.00834576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00160447 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

