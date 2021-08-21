The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

GEO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,785. The company has a market capitalization of $969.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The GEO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

