The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Gap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Gap has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of GPS opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Gap has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,541 shares of company stock worth $5,177,685 in the last 90 days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

