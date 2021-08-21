The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.81. The company issued revenue guidance of +17-19% yr/yr to $4.167-4.238 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.21 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.230-$7.380 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.39.

EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

