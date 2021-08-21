The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Evercore ISI

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.39.

Shares of EL stock opened at $330.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.56 and a fifty-two week high of $336.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock valued at $99,231,472 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $425,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

