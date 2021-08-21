The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 93.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 107,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,543,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

