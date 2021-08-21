The City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $396.65

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.65 ($5.18) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23). The City of London Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.23), with a volume of 383,157 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.