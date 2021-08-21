The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $84.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.09.

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of PLCE opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $107.33.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

