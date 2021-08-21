The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $65.81.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 86,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,847 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 708,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.