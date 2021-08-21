The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 36,396.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,107 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of The Blackstone Group worth $119,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.64. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

