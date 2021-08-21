The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,635 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $132,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $53.32 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.