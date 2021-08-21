The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Short Interest Update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 23,918 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $955,524.10. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK by 1,571.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. 923,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -526.81 and a beta of 1.48.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

