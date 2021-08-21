TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
