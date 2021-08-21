TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $63.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.