Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.01 Million Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

SM Energy stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

