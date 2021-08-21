Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 8.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 349,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPH opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

