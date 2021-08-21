Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.60 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

NYSE WOR opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.69 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

In other news, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.