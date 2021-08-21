Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.44 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,780,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,534,000 after buying an additional 768,602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

