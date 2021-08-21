Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.20 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $68.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.90 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

