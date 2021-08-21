Tendies (TEND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $443,855.65

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 49.1% lower against the dollar. Tendies has a total market cap of $443,855.65 and $61,267.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00014834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00810106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00047952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,716 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,716 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.