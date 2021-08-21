Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TME shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.41.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.