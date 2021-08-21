Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

