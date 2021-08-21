Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Issue $0.88 Dividend

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.8813 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.45 on Friday. Telstra has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96.

TLSYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research lowered Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.41.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

