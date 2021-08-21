Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLS shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 730.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Telos will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

