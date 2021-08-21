Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CEO Liam Kelly Sells 8,987 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TFX opened at $377.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Teleflex by 30.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $42,701,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,035,000 after buying an additional 60,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

