Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 53,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 516.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

