TD Capital Management LLC Sells 26,249 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.59. 2,809,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.12. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.