TD Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 2,677.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 700.4% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 953,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 834,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 438.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 565,031 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 875.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,131 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,296,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 443,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares during the period.

SPD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.32. 30,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,303. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

