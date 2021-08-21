TD Capital Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. 4,518,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

