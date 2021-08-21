TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 8 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,530.51 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $926.88 and a 12 month high of $1,563.38. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,447.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

