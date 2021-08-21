Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.31.

TSHA stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

