Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $492.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.54. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $1,131,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 in the last 90 days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

