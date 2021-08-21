Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $40.58. 8,786,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,076. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.52.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

