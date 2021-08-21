Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TPR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.52.
About Tapestry
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
