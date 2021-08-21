Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.08 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.03.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.52.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

