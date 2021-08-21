Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 849.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,620 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $40.58. 8,825,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

