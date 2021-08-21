Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Trimmed by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,255 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the period. Tapestry accounts for 3.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Tapestry worth $31,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,197 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.52.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. 8,825,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,076. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

