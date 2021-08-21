Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.56.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM stock opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,254.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,620 shares of company stock worth $4,063,138. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,879,000 after acquiring an additional 144,143 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $343,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,741 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,546,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $150,636,000 after acquiring an additional 204,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.