Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $48.03 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,738. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 80.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

TRHC stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $819.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.