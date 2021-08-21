Tabcorp Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.22 (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2172 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Tabcorp stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40. Tabcorp has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tabcorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.42 target price on the stock.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, and Gaming Services. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

