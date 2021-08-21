Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Synthetic Biologics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,651,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.86. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.70.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYN. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 1,706.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 232,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

