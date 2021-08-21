Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.138-1.168 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.88. 1,322,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $281.50. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $317.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,068 shares of company stock worth $6,236,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

