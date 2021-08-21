Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $89.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,350,309 shares of company stock worth $515,935,840 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Syneos Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.94.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

