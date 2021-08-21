Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €120.00 ($141.18) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €116.93 ($137.57).

FRA SY1 opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €120.61.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

