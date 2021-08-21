Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Symrise and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €116.93 ($137.57).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €125.50 ($147.65) on Friday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €120.61.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

