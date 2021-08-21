Sylo One Day Trading Volume Tops $366,102.00 (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $12.11 million and approximately $366,102.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sylo has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo is a coin. It was first traded on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official message board for Sylo is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

