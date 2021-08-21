Swarm Price Reaches $0.0455 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0455 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Swarm has traded 34.9% lower against the dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $33,133.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00058306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.98 or 0.00838558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00161188 BTC.

About Swarm

SWM is a coin. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

