suterusu Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.52 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $17.52 million and $475,143.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00835413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

