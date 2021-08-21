Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.21

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $67.71 million and approximately $978,487.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.54 or 0.06656741 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00138958 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 631,306,410 coins and its circulating supply is 325,404,016 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars.

