SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist decreased their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.42.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.11. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 37,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SunPower by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SunPower by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.